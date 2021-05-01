Zacks: Analysts Expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to Post $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

In related news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,928. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.14 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

