Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to announce sales of $37.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.54 million. Broadwind reported sales of $48.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year sales of $174.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.40 million to $176.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $199.94 million, with estimates ranging from $191.60 million to $208.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadwind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWEN stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,193. The company has a market cap of $88.55 million, a PE ratio of -86.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

