Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.18. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.83 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 27.86, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $99.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.57.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

