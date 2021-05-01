Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. Core Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CLB. Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 70,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLB traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 252,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,448. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

