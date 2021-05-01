Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Post -$1.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to announce earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.04) and the highest is ($1.03). Delta Air Lines reported earnings per share of ($4.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

NYSE DAL opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

