Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will announce sales of $18.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $27.16 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $14.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $68.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.40 million to $84.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $75.29 million, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $94.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AJX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $70,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Great Ajax has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $280.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

