Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $624.80 Million

Brokerages expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to post $624.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $631.40 million and the lowest is $618.20 million. REV Group reported sales of $547.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on REVG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

NYSE REVG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $18.24. 215,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 2.67. REV Group has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $22.23.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,688 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in REV Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,931,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in REV Group by 199.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 76,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in REV Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

