Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.71. Boyd Gaming posted earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.15. 870,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

