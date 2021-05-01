Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Callon Petroleum’s strong presence in the Permian Basin, which is among the country’s most prolific oil plays, is praiseworthy. Importantly, unlike most of the explorers in the basin, it is not significantly exposed to bottlenecks. Moreover, it received prolific Eagle Ford acres from the Carrizo merger, which diversifies its portfolio. Notably, the upstream firm expects gross-operated completed wells for this year in the band of 90 to 100, which will support output. Furthermore, the rise in crude prices will boost its bottom line. Also, its rising operating efficiency is commendable. However, the company expects lease operating expenses in the range of $190-$210 million for 2021, the top end of which suggests an increase from $194.1 million in 2020. Rising expenses will likely hurt its profit margin in the coming quarters.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.17.

NYSE:CPE opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $295.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $482,812 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

