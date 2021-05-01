Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) to Hold

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NTUS opened at $25.55 on Thursday. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $865.48 million, a P/E ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. Analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 22,746.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

