Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Hold

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

WOOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.90.

WOOF stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $14,376,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $14,311,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $3,473,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

