Zacks Investment Research Lowers Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms have also commented on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.62.

NYSE AXTA opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 459,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 279,853 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,757,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,171,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 112,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

