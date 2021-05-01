Zacks Investment Research Lowers DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

DITHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered DS Smith from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised DS Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DS Smith currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

