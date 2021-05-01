Zacks Investment Research Lowers GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. GCM Grosvenor has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $155.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $55,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $12,528,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,199,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $6,937,000. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

