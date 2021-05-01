Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.50.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $236.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $252.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.40 and its 200 day moving average is $196.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

