Zacks Investment Research Lowers Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RNLSY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Renault from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 1.97. Renault has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

