Zacks Investment Research Lowers USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE USNA opened at $89.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.39. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $102.96.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Kevin Guest sold 12,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,188,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jim Brown sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $69,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,415 shares in the company, valued at $455,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,340 shares of company stock worth $4,256,473. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

