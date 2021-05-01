Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pentair (NYSE:PNR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pentair’s first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share and revenues improved year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has been benefiting from strong demand in the residential focused businesses amid the pandemic. Activity in industrial and commercial businesses has picked up lately. It expects adjusted earnings per share between $2.80 and $2.95 in 2021. The mid-point of the range suggests year-over-year growth of 15%. However, impacts of the pandemic on commercial filtration business in Europe and certain portions of Industrial & Flow Technologies segment and material cost inflation remain concerns. Nevertheless, Pentair will gain from restructuring initiatives, productivity improvement, price hikes and cost control. Focus on digital transformation, innovation and acquisitions will also aid growth.”

PNR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.27.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $65.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Pentair by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,124,000 after acquiring an additional 761,328 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Pentair by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after acquiring an additional 556,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $99,205,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

