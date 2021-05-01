Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) to “Buy”

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $103.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SSTK. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $87.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.18. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stan Pavlovsky sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $356,830.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,631 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,314.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $172,565.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,445.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,268 shares of company stock worth $18,174,871 in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Shutterstock by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 144,274 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Shutterstock by 259.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

