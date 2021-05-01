ZCore (ZCR) Trading 15% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. ZCore has a market capitalization of $743,224.99 and approximately $4,326.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 162% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,549,908 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

