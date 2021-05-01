Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 294,707 shares.The stock last traded at $59.54 and had previously closed at $61.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $2,803,927.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,743,479 shares in the company, valued at $75,719,292.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $166,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,542 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,013.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

