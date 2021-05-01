ZEON Hits One Day Volume of $1.30 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 63.5% higher against the dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $41.93 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00066445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00019787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00071849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.66 or 0.00768338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00095422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00041715 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,529,119,148 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

