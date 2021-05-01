Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Z stock opened at $130.12 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.99 and its 200-day moving average is $132.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $557,855.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,914.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $101,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 523,870 shares of company stock worth $77,302,313. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,445 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,904,000 after buying an additional 94,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $247,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 733.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,630 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1,139.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,573,000 after buying an additional 839,776 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

