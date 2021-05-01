ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Get ZIX alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZIXI. Stephens started coverage on ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $449.90 million, a PE ratio of -25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.79 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. Research analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other ZIX news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 575,268 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter worth $4,315,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 400,397 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 318,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 278,353 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.