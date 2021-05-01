ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ZI stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $64.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 225,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,736,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,750 shares in the company, valued at $10,736,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 186,721 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $8,841,239.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,239.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,798,274 shares of company stock valued at $257,876,057.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

