Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.06 Million

Analysts expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to post sales of $76.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.20 million. Zovio reported sales of $97.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year sales of $309.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $308.80 million to $309.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $307.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zovio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on Zovio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Zovio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 116,425 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zovio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 640,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240,498 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Zovio by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 110,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zovio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Zovio in the first quarter valued at $363,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 361,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,737. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. Zovio has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $121.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

