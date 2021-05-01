Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.00% of Zovio worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Zovio during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Zovio by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 23,761 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zovio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Zovio alerts:

Shares of ZVO stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. Zovio Inc has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zovio Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZVO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on Zovio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zovio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Zovio Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.