ZrCoin (ZRC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.53 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000534 BTC on exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $86,736.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 24% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00064375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.15 or 0.00281599 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.22 or 0.01123989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.90 or 0.00729205 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00026254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,541.20 or 0.99927702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.