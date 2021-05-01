Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Amit Sinha Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $1,319,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,045,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $1,366,680.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $1,239,770.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $1,265,390.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,487,194.03.

On Thursday, March 11th, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $748,000.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $1,281,560.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $187.64 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 37.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

