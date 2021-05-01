Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

ZYXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 109.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 83,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zynex by 78.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 36,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Zynex during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

ZYXI traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $14.77. 716,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,090. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. The company has a market cap of $514.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

