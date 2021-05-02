-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Dynavax Technologies reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,296,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,035. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $10,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,458 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.