$0.21 EPS Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 290.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.77.

RRR opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,019,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,142,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,556,000 after purchasing an additional 448,334 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

