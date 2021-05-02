$0.47 EPS Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPX. Truist lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 236,672 shares of company stock worth $8,839,624 in the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $41.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

