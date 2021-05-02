-$0.49 EPS Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to announce ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evofem Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $1.48 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.07.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

