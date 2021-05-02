$0.54 EPS Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.50. Xcel Energy also posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

XEL stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.30. 2,633,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,962. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

