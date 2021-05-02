$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.76. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $748.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $118,182.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $645,916.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,373. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $815,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $1,834,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUS traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 453,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,702. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.03%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.