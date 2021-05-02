-$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) to announce earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. Achieve Life Sciences posted earnings of ($2.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.58) to ($3.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($2.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.16.

ACHV has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHV. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.71. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $18.26.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

