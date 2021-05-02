$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. J & J Snack Foods reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 302.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $164.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.41. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $169.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

