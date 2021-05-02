-$0.93 EPS Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.71). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of SPR traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $45.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,991. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

