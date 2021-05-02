0x (ZRX) Price Hits $1.92

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One 0x coin can currently be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00003378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $243.35 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0x has traded 37.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00070087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00072398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.03 or 0.00857947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00097271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00047446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,878.65 or 0.08594116 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,547,659 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0x.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

