$1.14 EPS Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. SS&C Technologies reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,732,000 after acquiring an additional 408,343 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,283,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,866,000 after acquiring an additional 350,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 996,347 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,305,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,496,000 after acquiring an additional 277,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $170,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

