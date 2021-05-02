$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

In other Silgan news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.17. 739,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,061. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Silgan has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

