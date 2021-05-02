$1.40 EPS Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.70.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,308.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 342,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,685,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 667,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,991,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,227. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.