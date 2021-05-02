$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.59. Molson Coors Beverage posted earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 152.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAP traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,946,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,921. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.