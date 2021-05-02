$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Northern Trust stock opened at $113.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.11 and its 200-day moving average is $95.86. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $114.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,180. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,116,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,441,000 after purchasing an additional 140,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

