$1.61 EPS Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.76. CarMax posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,396 shares of company stock worth $28,060,337 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 11.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.0% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 36,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 11.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $133.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $136.54.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

