$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.60. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.33.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $548.99. 345,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $266.00 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,772,000 after buying an additional 129,494 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

