1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18 to $0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-15% yr/yr or $459.8 million to $480.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.18 million.1-800-FLOWERS.COM also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.750-1.800 EPS.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $572,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,992,686.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,516,581. 51.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

