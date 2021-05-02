1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.180-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $459.75 million-$480.65 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.21 million.1-800-FLOWERS.COM also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.750-1.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLWS. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. 2,316,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $572,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,992,686.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,516,581 over the last ninety days. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

