$10.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to post $10.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.05 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $8.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $38.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.28 billion to $42.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $41.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.85 billion to $46.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Shares of DE traded down $5.54 on Thursday, reaching $370.85. 1,196,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,279. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.51. The stock has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $392.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

